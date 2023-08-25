West Suburban Community Pantry names communications director

West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Armato recently announced the addition of Sarah Corbin to the leadership team as director of communications and engagement. Corbin will oversee communication strategies and execute tactics to promote WSCP’s mission and engage target audiences and stakeholders across the pantry service area in DuPage and Will counties.

Corbin comes to WSCP from Beyond Hunger in Oak Park, where she served as communications manager. Previously as principal for Free Fly Marketing, she guided the engagement efforts of non-profits and food and consumer brands. A resident of Oak Park, Corbin is an active community volunteer and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois State University.

“We are so excited to welcome Sarah Corbin to our team,” Armato said in a news release. “Sarah brings extensive experience in community engagement as a consultant as well as in the food pantry arena. She will use these talents to increase our visibility and increase our inclusivity so that more people can be involved in the unique customer-focused work that we do. She will be out in our service areas to make new friends while sharing the pantry’s story of how we are serving our community.”