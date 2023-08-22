DuPage County to host community forums in September

DuPage County will host four community forums in September for residents to provide feedback as the county works to update its strategic plan.

Forums will provide an opportunity for residents to discuss budgetary and community priorities for the new strategic plan, which will guide the county for the next five years.

“This is a valuable opportunity for our residents to provide insight on the strategic plan,” DuPage County Strategic Planning Committee chair Sadia Covert said in a news release. “I wholeheartedly believe the feedback we receive will be crucial to creating a strong, inclusive plan that benefits the entire county. I want to thank the residents for taking the time to provide us with their thoughts, which will help us shape our community’s future.”

Forums are planned for:

12-1:30 p.m., Sept. 6, at West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St.

6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 6, at Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Kossmann Room

12-1:30 p.m., Sept. 7, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Meeting Room A

6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 7, at Lisle Public Library, 777 Front St., Meeting Rooms A and B

Residents who are unable to attend the forums can still provide feedback by taking a survey or providing comments online at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dupagecountyil.