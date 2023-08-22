Chicago Zoological Society welcomes new senior vice president of guest experience and operations

The Chicago Zoological Society (CZS), which manages Brookfield Zoo, recently added Andrea Rodgers as its new senior vice president of guest experience and operations. She will serve as a key member of the executive team, overseeing guest services and marketing and communications teams, as well as the partnership with SSA Group for contracted food, beverage, retail and catering operations.

Rodgers joins CZS after 12 years as senior vice president of external affairs and marketing for the John G. Shedd Aquarium. During her time at Shedd, Rodgers was dedicated to cultivating a more resilient global ecosystem for people, animals and nature, culminating in the recent release of the institution’s $500 million Centennial Commitment strategic plan aimed at the organization’s 100th anniversary in 2030.

“I am thrilled to join Chicago Zoological Society at this pivotal moment in their master planning efforts, focused on creating new and innovative animal habitats, joyful and inclusive experiences, and compelling guest engagements that foster deeper, personal connections and inspire action for wildlife and nature,” Rodgers said in a news release. “Working with the leadership and staff, I’m eager to advance and amplify the mission and vision of the society and Brookfield Zoo through sustainable operations and strategies that will create transformative impact for people and animals.”

“Andrea is a proven leader. Her knowledge and expertise will champion the advancement of Brookfield Zoo as a premier destination, while also emphasizing Chicago Zoological Society’s esteemed position as a leader in animal care, education, wildlife conservation and science with an international reputation for innovation, inspiration and accomplishment,” president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society and director of Brookfield Zoo Dr. Michael Adkesson said in the release.

Rodgers’ influence extends nationally through her elected member service on the ethics board of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and through her role on the executive committee of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership. Her leadership journey encompasses past roles as chair and advisor to the AZA -public relations committee and as a 2019 selected participant of AZA’s Executive Leadership Development Program.

Her accomplishments have been recognized with awards from the AZA, the American Alliance of Museums and Public Relations Society of America. Rodgers is a frequent presenter at national conferences, sharing her insights with diverse organizations. She also serves as an active member of Chief, a network connecting and empowering women executive leaders.