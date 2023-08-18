Brookfield Zoo offers end-of-summer adventures for families

The Brookfield Zoo has many end-of-summer adventures for the whole family. See the winged wonders at Butterflies! and the zoo’s newest residents, learn about the animals at special zoo chats, and even feed the giraffes.

Butterflies!, presented by JULIE Inc., is home to hundreds of butterflies, including painted ladies, monarchs, zebra longwings and swallowtails. The screened-in, outdoor habitat is landscaped with a winding path, water features and a wide assortment of flowering plants and native grasses that attract the colorful insects. Guests can also peek into a room to see the transformation from pupa to butterfly. The habitat closes for the season on Sept. 8.

Several new additions made their debuts at the zoo this spring and summer. Stop by Regenstein Wolf Woods to see Ahote (pronounced Ah-ho-the), a Mexican wolf pup born April 27. He can be seen interacting with his parents Vivilette and Amigo or his big brother, Joe Jr. A female nyala (antelope native to Africa) born May 23 is in an outdoor habitat with other members of the herd, including her half-sibling, who was born in December 2022. At Hamill Family Wild Encounters, zoogoers can see a Bennett’s wallaby joey who is beginning to explore outside its mother’s pouch.

Other new arrivals are Asha, a 2-year-old reticulated giraffe, and several species of macaws, including blue-and-yellow, hyacinth and scarlet. Other winged additions include a pair of toco toucans and red-legged seriemas that can be seen outside at Hamill Family Play Zoo.

Zoogoers, young and old, wanting to learn more about the animals at Brookfield Zoo, can attend informal chats held daily from 11 a.m. to 3:3o p.m. through Sept. 4. Animal care staff present fun facts about various species such as bears, California sea lions and grey seals, African painted dogs, black rhinoceros, ring-tailed lemurs and okapi.

Additionally, at the Nature Stage, located just northwest of Roosevelt Fountain, guests can get up-close to a variety of the zoo’s animal ambassadors, including Jasper, a pink cockatoo; Patty, a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth; and PJ, a prehensile-tailed porcupine.

Those planning to visit on Aug. 31 can donate blood at the 8th annual American Red Cross Blood Drive being held at the zoo’s Discovery Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors who register will receive free general zoo admission the day of the drive for one adult and up to two children, plus free parking in the Discovery Center parking lot, a special Red Cross t-shirt and a $20 Amazon.com gift card. To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BrookfieldZoo or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for information.

Summer hours, which continue through Labor Day, Sept. 4, are from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to Brookfield Zoo is $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children 3-11, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $17-$20. For chat times and further information, visit CZS.org/KnowBeforeYouGo.