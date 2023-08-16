DuPage County to host veterans resource fair Aug. 29

The DuPage County Recorder and Veterans Assistance Commission will host a resource fair for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the DuPage County Administration Building Auditorium, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

More than 50 agencies will be in attendance to provide informational materials and veteran programs and resources. Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be available to assist with veteran designation on driver’s licenses and state IDs. Attendees also can sign up for the Recorder’s Honor Rewards program.

For more information, contact Steve Fixler at 630-407-5655 or steven.fixler@dupageco.org.