Loyola offering free cancer screenings for uninsured, underinsured women

Uninsured and underinsured women who make an appointment can receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings as part of Loyola Medicine’s eighth annual See, Test and Treat event on Aug. 19. Over the past seven years, the event has provided 299 women with screenings.

See, Test and Treat will be held at the Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood. Interested women are invited to call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and the number of appointments is limited.

Uninsured and underinsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 may qualify to receive free cervical cancer screenings (Pap tests) with same-day results, and all uninsured and underinsured women ages 40-64 are eligible to receive free mammograms, with results in 3 to 5 days. The event offers access to health education resources and participants will be able to speak one-on-one with Loyola physicians and other health care experts.

See, Test and Treat is funded in part by a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation.

