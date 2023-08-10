Rubber duck race to benefit nature in DuPage County

The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites thrill seekers to purchase a chance to win $500 by sponsoring a rubber duck in a race down a restored stretch of Spring Brook at St. James Farm Forest Preserve in Warrenville on Sept. 7.

The first-place winner will receive a $500 cash award sponsored by the Wheaton Lions Club. Second place will win two tickets (valued at $200) to the Friends’ “A Night for Nature” event on Sept. 14, also at St. James Farm. Third place will take home an exclusive Forest Preserve District swag package (valued at $50) to showcase their support for the preservation of DuPage County’s wildlife and wild areas.

Supporters ages 18 and up can sponsor ducks online at dupageforest.org/friends starting June 12. Ducks are $25 each or five for $100, and only 250 are available. You do not need to be present at the race to win. Online sales will end Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The competition will start at 10 a.m. from the preserve’s eastern bridge along the service road due north of the indoor riding arena. Depending on the weather, it should take the ducks about an hour to make their way down the 0.5-mile stretch of restored river. Spectators are welcome and should park in the preserve’s main lot off Winfield Road. They can follow the ducks’ path to the finish line at the western bridge by creek bank or trail.

Photos and race results will be posted to the Friends of the Forest Preserve District’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dupageforest/friends by 5 p.m. on Sept.8.

The rubber duck race promises to be an exhilarating event that not only captivates spectators but also supports the restoration of crucial wildlife habitats and the preservation of the region’s natural beauty. By participating in this signature race, sponsors contribute to the noble mission of the Friends of the Forest Preserve District 501(c)(3), ensuring that future generations can continue to cherish and enjoy the remarkable nature that DuPage County has to offer.