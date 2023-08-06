College of DuPage registration set for Aug. 8-10

College of DuPage welcomes new students to the fall semester during three new student orientation sessions Aug. 8-10 at the Physical Education Center on the college’s Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. Sessions run 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. View the agenda.

New student orientation at COD provides an opportunity for students and parents to learn about college life and available resources, meet with faculty, staff and current students and receive input on making the most of their educational experience at COD, a news release stated.

Attendees can choose from different workshops that cover a variety of topics, including financial aid, student life and student services. Special giveaways are included in the event along with a host of fun activities.

New students should see an advisor and register for fall 2023 classes before attending an orientation session. The fall 2023 semester begins Aug. 21, and includes a 16-, two 12- and two eight-week sessions.

Students registering for NSO must choose one day to attend. For those unable to attend an in-person session, the event will be live streamed on the College’s YouTube page.

For more information call (630) 942-2243 or email studentlife@cod.edu.