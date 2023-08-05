August 05, 2023
Western DuPage Special Recreation Association welcomes new program supervisor

Megan Maulding

Megan Maulding (photo provided by Western DuPage Special Recreation Association)

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) recently welcomed Megan Maulding as program supervisor.

Maulding brings with her a wealth of knowledge and skills from her 15 years as a middle school special education teacher. Her background also includes a familiarity with special recreation, having spent many years as a camp site director/head counselor at Fox Valley Special Recreation Association during high school and college.

The combination of her teacher background and special recreation experience will play a key part in her success at WDSRA.

As a member of the program team, Maulding will be responsible for Naperville programs including social club, social programs, special events and camps.

“I am looking forward to being a part of helping participants discover their passions and watching them grow,” Maulding said in a news release.

