Western DuPage Special Recreation Association welcomes new program supervisor

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) recently welcomed Megan Maulding as program supervisor.

Maulding brings with her a wealth of knowledge and skills from her 15 years as a middle school special education teacher. Her background also includes a familiarity with special recreation, having spent many years as a camp site director/head counselor at Fox Valley Special Recreation Association during high school and college.

The combination of her teacher background and special recreation experience will play a key part in her success at WDSRA.

As a member of the program team, Maulding will be responsible for Naperville programs including social club, social programs, special events and camps.

“I am looking forward to being a part of helping participants discover their passions and watching them grow,” Maulding said in a news release.