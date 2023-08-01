August 02, 2023
DuPage Foundation accepting fall grant applications

By Shaw Local News Network
The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge and 16 other nonprofits have received grants via the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership, a program established by the county board and the DuPage Foundation. Rick West | Staff Photographer, March 2020

DuPage Foundation’s Community Needs Grant Program supports programs and projects that improve and enrich the quality of life for DuPage County residents.

View the foundation’s most recent spring and fall Community Needs grantees. During two grant cycles each year, applications are accepted from local not-for-profits serving the DuPage County community in the following areas

Spring:

  • Health and human services

Fall:

  • Education
  • Arts and Culture
  • Environment
  • Animal Welfare

Visit https://dupagefoundation.org/grants/community-needs.html to preview grant guidelines, access a grant application, preview the fall grant application and preview the fall community needs mini-grant application.

First-time applicants should read the foundation’s grant guidelines and are strongly encouraged to call or email Barb Szczepaniak, vice president for programs, to determine eligibility before applying.

DuPage County
