DuPage Foundation accepting fall grant applications

DuPage Foundation’s Community Needs Grant Program supports programs and projects that improve and enrich the quality of life for DuPage County residents.

View the foundation’s most recent spring and fall Community Needs grantees. During two grant cycles each year, applications are accepted from local not-for-profits serving the DuPage County community in the following areas

Spring:

Health and human services

Fall:

Education

Arts and Culture

Environment

Animal Welfare

Visit https://dupagefoundation.org/grants/community-needs.html to preview grant guidelines, access a grant application, preview the fall grant application and preview the fall community needs mini-grant application.

First-time applicants should read the foundation’s grant guidelines and are strongly encouraged to call or email Barb Szczepaniak, vice president for programs, to determine eligibility before applying.