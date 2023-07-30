July 30, 2023
Open enrollment for fall classes ongoing at College of DuPage

By Shaw Local News Network
College of DuPage

Open enrollment continues for fall courses at College of DuPage.

The fall term begins Aug. 21, and includes a 16-week, two 12-week and two eight-week sessions. Courses offerings include a mix of in-person, hybrid, virtual and traditional online classes, news release stated.

Students in hybrid courses visit the campus for labs, studios or clinical work, with additional required learning online. Online courses, meanwhile, are internet-based, conducted off-campus and adhere to instructor timelines and designated learning outcomes. Students interact with each other primarily through discussion boards and written messages.

Virtual class meetings allow students to interact with faculty and peers in a remote format. They take place completely online in real time at specified days and times using video chat software.

To apply to COD, visit https://www.cod.edu/admission/index.aspx

