Oswego man sentenced to nine years for alleged sexual assault of student at Aurora high school

An Oswego man and a former choir teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora has been sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a student at the school.

Nathan Bramstedt, 43, of Oswego, on Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual assault while in a position of trust/authority, in front of DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin, who handed down the sentence. On April 9, 2022, Bramstedt appeared at a bond hearing where his bond was set at $500,000, with 10% to apply.

On April 11, Bramstedt posted the necessary 10%, or $50,000, and was released from custody.

Beginning in February 2019 through June 2019, Bramstedt allegedly sexually assaulted the 17-year-old victim on multiple occasions at multiple locations within the school, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. The abuse came to light when the victim notified authorities, who in turn notified the DuPage County Children’s Center, which opened an investigation into the matter.

“Teachers are role models who students look up to and in whom parents place a great amount of trust,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Mr. Bramstedt abused this position of trust and authority in the worst possible way.”

Bramstedt will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.