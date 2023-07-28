DuPage County seeks input for new strategic plan

DuPage County is seeking resident input as it creates a new strategic plan to guide the county through 2029.

In March, the county board started the process of creating the new strategic plan, which will serve as a blueprint for the next five years, shaping the county’s mission, vision, and financial planning.

The county is working with BerryDunn, a national consultant with experience in government strategic planning, to develop the new plan. BerryDunn created a website for the public to learn more about the strategic planning process, fill out a survey identifying their priorities and provide input on the plan. The website can be found at https://berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dupagecountyil.

“For our strategic plan to be successful, we will need to hear from our residents and our community groups about their priorities and vision for the county,” Strategic Planning Committee Chair Sadia Covert said in a news release. “We want to be inclusive as we develop this new strategic plan, and we look forward to working with our residents through this process.”

The information collected through the website will be used to create a long-term vision, strategic priorities, goals and objectives and performance metrics to define the county’s direction and measure progress. The site will remain open for a few months to allow for resident feedback. The county anticipates launching the new strategic plan in January 2024.