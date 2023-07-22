Forest Preserve District to host Archery Open House Aug. 5

Visitors are invited to try their hand at archery during a free open house from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5, at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

All ages are welcome at the open house, but adults must accompany children under 18. Equipment is provided. Normally, archers need to bring their own gear and possess a Forest Preserve District permit to use the range. Registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to complete a waiver in advance to avoid a line at the event.

Participants will learn about archery equipment and get the chance to try some basic skills under the guidance of a certified instructor. Visitors will also be able to talk to representatives from local archery groups and check out the range, which features three different sections for beginner, advanced and interactive practice.

”Archery is a great sport for all ages and abilities. It’s equal parts exercise, focus and fun,” Marty Jandura, Forest Preserve District ranger operations manager said in a news release.

For more details, visitors can call Visitor Services at 630-933-7248.

The Forest Preserve District will host several other archery programs this summer.

Archery: All Ages--Whether you’re new to the sport or looking for a refresher, join us to learn safety tips, proper shooting techniques and basic skills. Equipment provided. Ages 8 and up; under 18 with an adult. $5 per person. Register online at dupageforest.org or at 630-933-7248. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 9, Blackwell. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 12, Churchill Woods.

Archery: Games for Adults--Compete with other participants in different archery games designed to be enjoyable for all skill levels. Equipment provided. Ages 18 and up. $5 per person. Register online at dupageforest.org or at 630-933-7248. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 18, Churchill Woods.

Women’s Series: Archery--Enjoy great camaraderie as you learn basic techniques and safety essentials of this classic sport at a program created for and led by women. Ages 18 and up. $5 per person. Register online at dupageforest.org or at 630-933-7248. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Churchill Woods.