DuPage Community Transformation Partnership grants more than $1 million to local not-for-profits

The DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) recently awarded nearly $1.3 million in Immediate Intervention grants to help fund the work of 18 social service not-for-profit organizations serving DuPage County residents in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability, mental health and substance use disorder.

The following organizations were selected to receive funding:

Food Insecurity Grants--$207,200: Hope’s Front Door, $20,000; Humanitarian Service Project, $70,000; Loaves & Fishes Community Services, $85,000; People’s Resource Center, $32,200

Housing Instability Grants--$434,700: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, $163,700; Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, $50,000; Senior Home Sharing Inc., $51,000; Sharing Connections, $25,000; The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace, $25,000; World Relief Chicagoland, $120,000

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants--$639,416: Alive Center, $60,000; DuPagePads, $166,416; Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, $50,000; Glen Ellyn Children’s Resource Center, $50,000; Healthcare Alternative Systems Inc., $78,000; Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services, $120,000; SamaraCare, $65,000; WeGo Together for Kids, $50,000

DCTP Immediate Intervention grant distribution totaled $1,281,316.

See project descriptions for each of the grantees here.

“We are thrilled to award these funds to the selected organizations and are confident they’ll each make a profound impact through their work in DuPage County,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said in a news release. “I’m very proud of this partnership between the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation. This collaboration allows us to effectively assess some of our community’s most pressing needs and provide immediate assistance.”

The DCTP was established in 2022 and is a $10 million grant program between DuPage County and DuPage Foundation to support social service not-for-profit organizations helping DuPage County residents.

The DCTP committee is comprised of DuPage County and DuPage Foundation staff, Board members and volunteers who review applications and select the grantees.

Additional grant opportunities will be offered in 2024. For more information, visit dupagefoundation.org/DCTP.