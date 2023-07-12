DuPage County begins care center renovation

DuPage County held a renovation celebration Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of construction inside the DuPage Care Center, the first major project at the facility in more than 30 years.

County officials held the “wall-breaking ceremony” in the care center’s north wing, which will be the first section to undergo construction. The wing includes 80,000 square feet and 128 resident rooms that will be updated, with a project cost of $11.3 million. The north wing project is expected to be completed in July 2025, according to a DuPage County news release.

“We heard from residents of the DuPage Care Center who praised the attention they receive in our facility, which shows a commitment to excellence by our staff. Now, it’s time for the building to match that commitment, ensuring this hidden jewel shines brighter than ever,” DuPage County Board Chairman Deborah Conroy said in the release.

While the care center staff worked to protect their residents during the pandemic, cleaning solvents wore away at railings, fixtures and finishes, which underscored the need for renovations.

“Throughout this project, we sought input from staff and residents to let them determine what their home and workplace should look like. We’re eager to get started and cannot wait to provide these residents with an updated and upgraded living facility,” Human Services Committee Chairman Greg Schwarze said in the release.

The entire DuPage Care Center renovation project will renovate resident rooms, the main entrance and lobby, common areas, and nurse stations. The project is expected to cost $31.5 million, according to the release.

The Kenneth Moy DuPage Care Center was built in 1888 as a County Alms House and became a nursing facility in the 1930s. It has gone through major expansions in 1964, 1979 and 1991. The facility is home to more than 300 residents and provides sub-acute skilled care, long-term custodial care and Alzheimer’s special care. The Care Center is a five-star rated facility that complies with standards set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.