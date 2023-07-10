Endless summer. Concerts, movies, festivals continue throughout July

Independence Day and all the celebrations that accompany it are over, but summer continues as do the many local concerts. movies in the park and community carnivals and festivals. Here’s a look at some activities throughout DuPage County throughout July.

July 11

Summer Concert Series, Hifi Superstar: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

July 12

Movie in the Park — Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a family movie in the park. Story time and activities start at 7:30 p.m. and movie starts at dusk. gepark.org

July 12

Summer Entertainment Series, Rosie and the Rivets: 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Bring chairs and blankets. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

Summer Concert with Field Day: 7 p.m., Westminster Park, 1320 Westminster Drive, Woodridge. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the free music concert. woodridgeparks.org

July 13

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 13-16

Taste of Westmont: downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue. Live music, craft and vendor show, carnival and the Muddy Waters Jam on July 16. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont

July 14

Movies Under the Stars: 8:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 141 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. Catch a family-friendly flick in the park. westmontparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Maggie Speaks and Radio Gaga: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission is $40 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 15

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Four C Notes: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Summer Entertainment Series, Jay Allen Concert to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 18

Summer Concert Series, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. See dgparks.org for information.

July 19

Jazz in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m., Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Free performance from the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs or blanket. gepark.org

Summer Concert with Gen Fuze: 7 p.m., Mending Wall Park, 8406 Mending Wall Drive, Woodridge. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the free music concert. woodridgeparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series: Nashville Electric Co. 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Food and drinks available for purchase. See lisleparkdistrict.org for information.

Summer Concert Series with Rockin Fenderskirts: 7 p.m., Diane Main Park, 300 W. 59th St., Westmont. Admission is free. westmontparks.org

July 20

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

July 21

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Movie Under the Moon: 8:45 p.m., Sunnydale Park, 6733 Harvest Ave., Woodridge. Bring a blanket and chairs and watch the free outdoor movie. Concessions available for purchase. woodridgeparks.org.

July 23

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Disco Circus: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

July 24

Summer Entertainment Series featuring The Stingrays: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free admission. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 25

Summer Concert Series, No Turn On Red: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

July 26

Summer Concert with The Hat Guys: 7 p..m., Seven Bridges Park, 6516 Greene Road, Woodridge. Enjoy the free music concert in the park. woodridgeparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series, Serendipity: 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Bring chairs and blankets. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

July 27

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 28-30

DuPage County Fair: DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Multiday event featuring live entertainment, activities, food, carnival rides, an exhibition and livestock judging. Admission is $10 adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. Visit dupagecountyfair.org for schedule and information.

July 28

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 29

West Suburban Symphony Orchestra Performs best Movie Music: 7 p.m., First Division Museum Tank Park, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $15 per vehicle. cantigny.org

July 30

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Libido Funk Circus: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org