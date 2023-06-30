Dozens of animals at DuPage County Animal Services’ shelter need your help finding a home.

With 80 dogs, 119 cats and 34 small and exotic animals, the shelter recently reached its capacity to safely care for animals.

“We need the community’s help,” said DuPage County Board member Brian Krajewski, who heads the board’s animal services committee. He said the shelter has seen more large surrenders recently, including dozens of roosters and hens, a sheep and several dogs. While the shelter was able to place those animals, other owner surrenders have occurred since.

“Our shelter population has quickly ballooned,” Krajewski said.

He encouraged residents to check out the animal services page at dupagecounty.gov to learn more about pet adoption or the foster program.

Officials also are waiving the adoption fee on select dogs.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230629/full-house-dupage-needs-help-finding-pets-a-home