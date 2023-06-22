Crawford calls it a career at Chamber630

Ask Laura Crawford what has been one of the best parts of her job as president and CEO of Chamber630, and she doesn’t hesitate.

“You couldn’t work with better people,” Crawford said. “You absolutely couldn’t.”

Now, after 16 years, Crawford will be passing the baton to a new leader at the end of the month.

While she’s looking forward to retirement, Crawford will not be sitting idle. Just some of her immediate plans include spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.

“I’m excited about that,” she said.

In the chamber’s 72-year history, Crawford is only the organization’s third president.

“Which is pretty remarkable,” she said. “And the president before me was here for five years. So it’s kind of a big deal when you think about it.”

She came in 2007 to what was then called the Downers Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, after serving for eight years with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce as the senior vice president of marketing, membership and legislative affairs.

“Downtown Downers Grove was just evolving into what it is and as wonderful as it is today,” Crawford said. “At the time it was being built up. And now it’s very robust, with beautiful buildings and strong businesses present in the downtown and throughout all of Downers Grove.”

In 2010, Crawford was approached about the possibility of a merger. This came to fruition in 2014 when the Downers Grove Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry merged with the Woodridge Area Chamber of Commerce, creating what is now Chamber630.

“The Woodridge Chamber actually came to us to see about merging. It took a while and a whole lot of meetings to ensure all areas of both chambers were addressed,” Crawford said. “I had great advisors in the process. That’s another great thing about working for a chamber. You’re surrounded by the best of the best.”

During her tenure, the first strategic plan was implemented that included key performance indicators related to the opportunities to market members of the chamber; advocate for businesses, workforce, and future workforce development; and connecting members to their customers, according to a news release.

Part of that plan included moving the chamber office from its downtown Downers Grove location to the large business district at Hamilton Lakes, Esplanade at Locust Point in 2008.

Crawford also brought back a much-beloved program, now called Attainable Futures, which was the catalyst of the affiliate organization called 630 Workforce Education Foundation. The Attainable Futures program is a partnership with Community High School District 99, preparing students for the workforce.

Karyn Charvat, Chamber630 Board chairperson and executive director of PowerForward DuPage, said Crawford’s dedication and commitment to its members “is unparalleled in the industry.”

“She has been an incredible driving force for the business community and will be tremendously missed,” Charvat said. “Laura’s leadership and years of service have truly made the chamber one of the region’s premier business associations.”

Crawford’s last day is June 29. Her successor has not yet been publicly announced.

She said being able to work with an amazing staff, wonderful businesses, and a supportive board for the past 16 years “has been such a gift.”

“The job is never boring. And you’re never done with your work,” Crawford said. “But it’s a wonderful experience.”