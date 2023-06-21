DuPage County to offer dog, cat microchipping June 24

DuPage County Animal Services will host a dog and cat microchipping event on June 24. The event is held in advance of the Fourth of July, when Animal Services often sees an increase in missing pets.

The microchips can help to identify and recover lost animals and provide shelters or other organizations with ways to contact the owners.

“Microchipped dogs and cats are significantly more likely to be returned to their owners,” said Brian Krajewski, chairman of the DuPage County Animal Services Committee. “We’re grateful to provide this important service to our community’s pet owners. We hope our efforts will lead to hundreds of more animals getting microchipped so we can reunite pets with their families faster.”

Those participating in the event will also have access to engraved ID tags and other pet supplies such as food, leashes and collars. Pet owners can also stop by to check if their pet is already microchipped and registered.

For those looking for their next pet, DuPage County Animal Services is also waiving adoption fees on select dogs. There will be a special focus on dogs more than 40 pounds as part of the shelter’s “Chicago Dog Summer” promotion, since larger dogs are having a harder time finding homes.

For details about this event and more, please visit www.dupagecounty.gov/animalservices.