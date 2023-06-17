A detainee was found dead in her jail cell early Friday morning at the DuPage County Correctional Center.

At around 6:15 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s deputy on her regular rounds found Crystal Blagaich, 42, unresponsive in her cell. Sheriff deputies administered Narcan, performed CPR and used a defibrillator to try to revive Blagaich before paramedics arrived, authorities said.

Blagaich was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on arrival, police reported. An autopsy was performed, but was unable to immediately reveal the cause of death.

A news release from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said the DuPage County Correctional Center had initially refused to take custody of Blagaich from the Elmhurst Police Department on Thursday due to a large, seemingly infected wound on her leg. She was then taken for medical evaluation at Central DuPage Hospital.

Elmhurst police returned with Blagaich to the Correctional Center three hours later, although it was unclear what treatments she received, police said.

Blagaich had a history of drug abuse and was showing withdrawal symptoms, according to a sheriff’s office news release. A body search revealed no drugs her possession.

Blagaich was alert and awake when she was administered oral medication for drug withdrawal about an hour before she was found unconscious in her cell.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230616/woman-found-dead-in-her-cell-at-dupage-correctional-center