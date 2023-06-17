Celebrate Fullersburg Woods history at Fullersburg Days June 24-25

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites local history buffs to learn about the rich past of Fullersburg Woods Forest Preserve during “Fullersburg Days” on June 24-25.

It will be 3 to 7 p.m. at the Graue Mill and Museum and the Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center in Oak Brook.

“Fullersburg Days” promises to offer plenty of history, nature, and family-friendly fun.

Visitors at this free open-house event can try their hand at fishing with cane poles and making dolls out of corn husks.

They can join guided nature and plant hikes, go on self-guided history walks, and tour the historic Graue Mill, which will feature demonstrations of traditional corn-grinding techniques.

S’mores kits will be available for purchase for $5 at the mill, where there will be fire pits and roasting forks.

The Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center will showcase the contributions of the Civilian Conservation Corps and its role in the preserve’s development with a historic photograph display.

A mammoth talk will captivate visitors with details about the center’s woolly mammoth and its discovery right here in DuPage County.

“‘Fullersburg Days’ is a great opportunity for folks to discover our heritage, explore the natural beauty of the area, and create fun memories,” said Jay Johnson, heritage site logistics manager for the Forest Preserve District.

Visitors with questions regarding the event can call the nature education center at (630) 850-8110.

The education center is located at 3609 Spring Road, and Graue Mill and Museum is at 3800 York Road in Oak Brook.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been connecting people to nature for more than 100 years. More than 5.5 million people visit its 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, seven education centers, and scores of programs each year. For information, call 630-933-7200 or visit dupageforest.org, where you can also link to the district’s e-newsletter, blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok pages.

https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20230616/celebrate-fullersburg-woods-history-at-fullersburg-days-june-24-25