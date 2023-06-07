June 07, 2023
Police: Man found shot to death in vehicle in Oak Brook

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
Oak Brook police are investigating a murder of an adult male found shot to death inside a vehicle on the village’s west side.

Police were called to the intersection of 22nd Street and Camden Court at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire.

Officers found the man had suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to release additional details about the victim or the circumstances around his death.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, although no one is in custody, police officials said.

Roads in the area have reopened and investigators continue to follow-up on leads, police officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to Oak Brook police at 630-368-8742 or email Sgt. Jason Wood at jwood@oak-brook.org.

