Bunny breakfasts, egg hunts among numerous family Easter activities in DuPage County

Easter is fast approaching and with it numerous celebrations for families to enjoy throughout DuPage County. Here’s a summary of many of the activities including Easter egg hunts and opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.

Darien

Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Darien Community Park, Plainfield and Clarendon Hills roads, and Westwood Park, 75th Street and Fairview Avenue. Grab those baskets. Children ages 2 to 9 will search for egg-filled treats. darienparks.com

The Bunny Bash: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Darien Park District Community Center, 7301 Fairview Ave. Registration required with $7 fee for residents and $10 fee for nonresidents. Includes opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny and a treat. darienparks.com

Downers Grove

Breakfast with the Bunny & Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith United Methodist Church, 432 59th St. Free event includes a craft, photos, breakfast and an egg hunt. faithchurchdg.org

Bunny Hop Egg Hunt: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Fishel Park, 1036 Curtiss St. Children ages 2 to 10 can participate in the egg hunt and enjoy a visit with the Easter Bunny. Registration required. $15 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. dgparks.org

Kids Easter Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Marquette Manor Baptist Church, 333 75th St. Includes an egg hunt followed by a chance to play in the bounce house, face painting and more. Best for children ages 2 through 12. mmbm.org

Elmhurst

Teen Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave. Tweens and teens ages 11 to 16 can search for prize-filled eggs at this free outdoor event. epd.org

Egg Hunt: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave. Children ages 2 to 10 can join the mad dash to collect prize-filled eggs. Make time to visit with the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs. Registration is required.

Doggie Eggstravaganza. 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave. See if your pup can sniff out the eggs filled with treats at this free event. All dogs must be leashed and current on vaccinations and have their tags on and visible. epd.org

Glen Ellyn

Adults-Only Egg Hunt: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Offers the grown-ups a night of fun in this 21-and-older event. Bring a flashlight and a bag or basket to collect well-hidden eggs that contain coupons, gift cards and candy. Registration is required. The fee is $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. gepark.org

Eggs-trordinary Egg Hunt: 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Children ages 6 and younger can enjoy this egg hunt in the park during two timed entry visits. Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs. Registration is required for each participating child. The fee is $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. gepark.org

Easter Celebration: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Southminster Presbyterian Church of Glen Ellyn, 680 S. Park Blvd. A free, family-friendly outdoor event includes stories, crafts and an egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger. southminsterpc.org

Hopper Cottontail and Friends Hoppy Party: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Ackerman SFC, 800 St. Charles Road. A party with Hopper Cottontail and some of his friends includes opportunities for children to decorate cookies, play games and enjoy a craft. There will be a pizza lunch and time for photos. Registration required. The fee is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. gepark.org

Lombard

Egg Hunt: 10:40 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lombard Common, 433 E. St. Charles Road. Join the dash to find eggs, prizes and candy in this free event. Bring your bags or baskets to collect eggs. lombardparks.com

Bunny Brunch: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road. Features breakfast and lunch items and the opportunity to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. There will be an egg hunt and crafts. Registration required. lombardparks.com

Westmont

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St. Invites children to put fresh batteries in the flashlight for timed egg hunts searching for eggs filled with prizes and candy. For students in second through eighth grades. There will be two search times starting at 8 to 8:30 p.m. for those in second through fourth grades and 9 to 9:39 p.m. for those in fifth through eightth grades. Registration required.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St. No registration is required for the traditional egg hunt behind the Community Center. Children will be divided into hunts by age. Try to find the golden egg for an extra prize. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.

Wheaton

Rustic Vintage Fair Easter Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. Visitors can find handmade items and vintage pieces. Admission is $5. Free for children. dupagecountyfair.org

Easter Egg Geocache Hunt: Saturday, March 25. The Wheaton Park District will host this event inviting participants ages 6 and older to search for Easter eggs using Lincoln Marsh GPS units. Registration is required. The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Select a time from three available sections starting at 1 p.m. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Eggciting Family Night: Cosley Zoo, 4 p.m., Friday, March 31, at 1356 N. Gary Ave. Visitors can tour the zoo, play games and make a craft as well as meet the Easter Bunny. Registration required. cozleyzoo.org

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at Lincoln Marsh Main Entrance at Harrison and Pierce avenues. Enjoy a playful hunt using clues to solve a riddle and find the hidden eggs. Registration required. Wheatonparkdistrict.com

Easter X-plosion: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Covenant Church, 2001 Lakeview Dr. More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden on the church lawn. After the hunt is over, enjoy stories, games and more at this free event. faithecc.org

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Cantigny Park, 1 S. 151 Winfield Road. Enjoy a daylong opportunity to search for eggs at Parade Field. Eggs will be replenished throughout the day. Bring your own basket or bag. There will be photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny in the Visitors Center backyard, a spring craft and a book fair. Visit the on-site restaurant or one of the food trucks at the park. Admission is $5 per car to park. Cantigny.org

Woodridge

Bunny Drive-Up: 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, outside of the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive. Families can drive up for a quick outdoor picture and each child will receive a small gift and treat. There are three time slots available to select when registering. The fee is $8 for residents and $11 for nonresidents.