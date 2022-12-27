Holiday blues got you down? Experts offer advice to help put some joy back in the season

This time of year, Thomas Mitchell makes an extra effort to practice being in the moment.

He’s found grounding techniques help, such as deep breathing and sensory exercises that allow him to take in the sights and sounds around him. As someone who has lived with depression, Mitchell said those techniques, along with maintaining a routine, are critical tools during a time of year that can be stressful.

“I’m going into the holidays with a good mood, which is very refreshing,” said Mitchell, who works as a recovery support specialist with NAMI of DuPage.

While December sees the lowest suicide rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the holidays often bring stressors that can trigger depression, anxiety or loneliness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 60% of people with mental illness report their conditions worsen around the holidays.

“Anxiety and depression tend to really increase during the holiday season,” said Geri Kerger, executive director for NAMI DuPage.

Stressors such as finances, family conflict or the never-ending list of commitments can take their toll on holiday joy. Others may find themselves dealing with a lost relationship, loved one or job during the holidays.

“People are getting together with friends and family, but it’s not always that white-picket fence,” Kerger said.

Taking time to be in the moment, as Mitchell does, can help curb some of the anxiety and stress brought on by the holidays, experts say. Healthy habits, including getting a good night’s rest and exercising, also can help minimize stress and be a mood booster.

In addition, maintaining a healthy diet, keeping a regular routine and scheduling time for self-care can help.

“Most of us have routines and habits that get upended because of the holiday,” said Dr. Faizan Shakeel, an emergency medicine physician with Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. “Staying grounded in our habits, our good habits particularly, is important to getting through this time of year.”

He suggested making time for activities that bring joy or offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the season, such as a regular lunch date with a friend or a yoga class. Setting realistic expectations, whether it’s a holiday gift budget or prioritizing commitments, can help keep holiday stress at bay.

“People are often programmed that everything has to be perfect,” Kerger said. “We need to give ourselves a break.”

She said taking time to help others can help take the focus off a difficult situation or help put things in perspective.

“We feel better when we help others,” Kerger said.

For Mitchell, being in the moment has helped.

“Take things one thing at a time, one moment at a time,” he said. “Try to focus on what’s going on rather than dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.”

Mitchell and others said being aware of your mental health and when you might need help is important. Symptoms of depression can include irritability, feelings of hopelessness, difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, difficulty concentrating, restlessness or changes in appetite.

“If it lasts past the holiday period or if it’s all day, every day, that’s a sign you need to get some help,” said David Bawden, a psychiatrist at AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights.

Kerger said people who notice their loved ones struggling with depression can offer a safe space for them to talk or to reach out for help.

Bawden and other experts urge anyone having suicidal thoughts to dial 911 or call the national suicide hotline at 988.

NAMI DuPage’s living room program offers an immediate care, of sorts, for mental health. The free drop-in program offers a peer-led alternative to emergency room visits for nonemergent mental health care needs.

While not meant as a long-term mental health care option, the living room provides a place where clients can meet with a peer recovery specialist, talk through a mental health concern, develop a plan to manage symptoms and learn about resources available to them.

“We have a nonjudgmental party come and listen,” Kerger said. “They meet with them and help with whatever it is to lower their anxiety.”

This month, the living room has hosted special programs discussing holiday stress. The programs are expected to continue through the new year.

The living room is open to those 18 and older and is in one of the DuPage County Health Department facilities at 115 North County Farm Road in Wheaton. NAMI DuPage can be reached by calling 630-752-0066 or visiting namidupage.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221223/holiday-blues-got-you-down-experts-offer-advice-to-help-put-some-joy-back-in-the-season