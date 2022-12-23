How DuPage County organizations are battling the blizzard

The first major winter event of the season is already wreaking havoc on the Chicago area.

Hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday due to the weather, and a number of schools announced closures.

For local hardware stores, the rush began earlier this week as people readied for the impending snowfall.

Tiffany Mayer, manager at Len’s Ace Hardware, 485 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn, said business began picking up Tuesday for the shop.

“People are coming in for shovels and salt supplies, definitely,” Mayer said. “And lots of snowblowers and that kind of winter stuff too.”

The cold front began pushing into Indiana midday on Thursday, ushering much colder air into northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. With increasing northwest winds Thursday afternoon, wind chills will fall through the positive digits and into the negative digits from west to east.

As the snow comes down, area hospitals are being proactive.

“We’re engaged in various preparedness initiatives covering staffing, supplies, emergency generators, snow/ice removal, sheltering and working with local emergency management agencies and fire/police departments, including to help address issues related to vulnerable populations’ access to care,” said Advocate Aurora spokesperson Adam Mesirow.

The dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the region prompted the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to close all forest preserves and buildings and cancel programs for Friday.

“The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County holds the health and safety of its visitors and staff in high regard,” Scott Eisenmenger, the district’s director of public safety and services, said in a news release. “With a forecast like this, we encourage people to stay home to avoid hypothermia and frostbite, which can occur in a short period of time in conditions like we’re expecting.”

The closure includes all forest preserve recreational facilities — parking lots, trails, off-leash dog areas, shelters, and fishing lakes — as well as the district’s headquarters office and its six education centers: Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton, Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center in Oak Brook, Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago, Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, St. James Farm in Warrenville and Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. District officials anticipate facilities will reopen on Saturday. Visit dupageforest.org for updates.

As temperatures are set to drop sharply within the next few days, DuPage County has several warming centers available for those seeking shelter. They include the Downers Grove Public Library, Downers Grove Police Department, the Glen Ellyn Public Library, Wheaton Public Library, and Westmont Library. A complete list can be found at https://211dupage.gov/ .

Suzanne Armato from the West Suburban Food Pantry in Woodridge, said the weather put a damper on operations for the organization.

“Yes, we were impacted today,” Armato said. “We normally are open until 7:30 at night on Thursdays and we had to close at 2 p.m. because the weather...it was just getting really difficult both to serve our people and it’s hard for them to get to us, but also even for our volunteers to get to us to help out which really challenged us.

“So, unfortunately, we had to close earlier. We did do our best to accommodate that by trying to prepare some quick grab-and-go boxes so that people who just sort of drove quickly could get them. But unfortunately we had to end our food service 5 ½ hours earlier today due to the weather which is disappointing because it’s right before the holidays.”