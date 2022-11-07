DuPage voters can cast ballots at any county polling place on Election Day

DuPage County voters have the option to cast their ballot at any of the county’s 269 polling places on Election Day, rather than being limited to their local precinct polling place or a single vote center.

DuPage County is the first and only county in the state to offer voters the opportunity to Vote Anywhere on Election Day, according to a news release issued by DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek.

“Now voters may cast their ballot conveniently at a polling place near their job or school, instead of rushing to or from their home precinct,” Kaczmarek said in the release. “Best of all, DuPage voters will no longer be turned away on Election Day for being in the wrong polling place in the county.”

The Vote Anywhere program was implemented for the first time in the June 28, 2022 Primary Election, with approximately 13.5% of Election Day voters choosing to vote outside of their home precinct polling place, according to the release. Ballots are printed on-demand at the polling place for each voter after check-in using the county’s brand-new all-paper ballot voting system.

The number of precincts remains unchanged from 2020. No voter will be deprived of their local polling place in order to fulfill Vote Anywhere Election Day voting. As always, strict security measures will be in place to ensure one person, one vote, the release stated.

“There is not a jurisdiction in the state of Illinois making it easier to vote than DuPage County,” Kaczmarek said in the release. “I encourage all DuPage County voters to take advantage of the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

To find the Election Day polling places nearest you, visit: https://www.dupagecounty.gov/election/