New DuPage County police dog named after officer killed while on duty

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newest police dog July 18, a floppy-eared bloodhound puppy named Jake.

Usually the department would hold a community contest to pick the new police dog’s name, but the 9-week-old puppy will be named after Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner, who was killed in the line of duty at 35 years old on March 7, 2019.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office received the blessing of the Keltner family to name the new police dog in his memory, according to a news release issued by the department.

Jake the dog embarked Wednesday on a yearlong training program. When he’s ready for duty, he will be tasked with helping his human partner sniff out clues as well as people who don’t want to be found.

Keltner was on a U.S. Marshals Service task force assigned to arrest a Springfield man at a Rockford hotel who was wanted in a string of downstate burglaries. Floyd E. Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in Keltner’s death in April.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220718/new-dupage-co-police-dog-named-after-officer-killed-while-on-duty