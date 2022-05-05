Rising costs challenge West Suburban Food Pantry in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE – The rising cost of food in tandem with short supplies of certain staple items are wreaking havoc with household food budgets as well as the ability of local food pantries to help those most in need of support, announced officials of West Suburban Food Pantry in Woodridge.

The pantry, which serves households throughout DuPage and Will counties, has faced significant short- and long-term challenges in recent weeks, a news release stated.

Paul Matsushima, director of pantry operations, said the limited availability of products has forced the pantry to expand its sourcing beyond traditional resources.

“We are committed to ensuring that customers get the items they need to prepare healthy meals, lunches and snacks for their families,” Matsushima said in the release. “In this climate, we have to spend more time sourcing items that are not readily available from our normal suppliers, and the costs are going up. Items like cleaning products, toilet paper, diapers, food storage [zipper] bags, and laundry detergent can take a real bite out of anyone’s budget in the best of times – and these are certainly not the best of times. We can really use help with those items.”

The pantry also is struggling to source items including dried beans, canned tomato products (not including pasta sauce), larger containers of various fruit juices, and canned ready-to-eat meals like chili or canned pasta. Donations of those items can help keep the pantry shelves stocked over the short term, and often can be bought in bulk by consumers at big-box stores.

“Any donations of these items will help us keep up with customer demand, while we identify new sources,” Matsushima said. “We are currently spending over $2,000 more a week than we were a few months ago to meet demand. If we see an increase in the number of people we serve, that dollar amount will go up even more.”

Director of Development Lisa Spaeth said that over the long term, cash donations can help the pantry leverage its buying power to meet the needs of the community.

“We can buy a dozen eggs for about 75 cents, while they are going for well over $2 retail. We can buy a gallon of milk for $2, whereas it costs double that at the grocery store,” Spaeth said in the release. “And 91 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to feeding our neighbors in need. And, of course, donations are tax-deductible.”

West Suburban Community Pantry recently celebrated 30 years of providing food support to local communities. The pantry operates a warehouse and recently renovated Pantry Store at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge, as well as a Virtual Food Pantry at www.virtualfoodpantry.net for online ordering and convenient pickup at various times and locations.

The pantry accepts food and supply donations at the pantry between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday. Cash donations can be made at www.wscpantry.org.