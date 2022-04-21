Legislation would disconnect suburban red-light cameras if they involve corruption

In less than five years of operation, red-light cameras installed by Oakbrook Terrace at the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street have generated nearly $10 million for the city.

But an Elmhurst legislator is looking to unplug Oakbrook Terrace’s lucrative cameras -- and several others tied to bribery and kickback scandals elsewhere in the state -- because they were installed under “dubious circumstances,” she said.

Republican state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi said she will reintroduce her bill that would prevent towns and counties from operating red-light camera locations where the installation of the devices is linked to “public corruption charges.”

Mazzochi said she had Oakbrook Terrace’s red-light cameras in mind last year when she drafted the legislation that had 17 fellow Republican co-sponsors attached, but it was blocked by the Democratic majority in the House and socked away in the chamber’s Rules Committee.

“How many indictments is it going to take before the legislature finally takes action?” Mazzochi said. “The camera in Oakbrook Terrace is in my district and has been specifically singled out in federal indictments and guilty pleas.”

In fact, former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci is scheduled for arraignment in federal court Thursday on charges that he received bribes and falsified tax returns in connection with the installation of those cameras in 2017.

Prosecutors allege Ragucci pocketed $3,500 a month from the company that installed the cameras, SafeSpeed LLC, starting in early 2017 and continuing until 2019, when federal agents raided his home and uncovered $60,000 in cash.

The homes of several other municipal leaders in the South suburbs who had dealings with SafeSpeed were also raided at that time. Many of those elected officials were also indicted or have already pleaded guilty in connection with the scandal.

The Oakbrook Terrace cameras are on the border it shares with Oak Brook and are adjacent to Oak Brook Center. Oak Brook officials sued to have the cameras removed but later dropped the lawsuit.

Oak Brook Village President Gopal Lalmalani said his village is likely refiling the lawsuit.

“This has never been about safety; it’s about a money grab,” he said of the cameras. “The issue is these cameras are mired in corruption and should have never gone up.”

Oakbrook Terrace’s initial requests to install the cameras were denied by the Illinois Department of Transportation. But prosecutors say former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges in connection with the red-light camera scandal, pushed the Oakbrook Terrace permits through. Sandoval was cooperating with the prosecutors before he died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Oak Brook officials say crash data from the intersection between 2010 and 2019 shows crashes have gone up since the cameras were installed, largely caused by drivers’ getting rear-ended after braking abruptly to avoid activating the cameras.

In 2015, only 23 crashes were reported in the intersection. By 2019, 49 crashes occurred there, according to Oak Brook’s analysis of IDOT data.

Anti-camera activists were at the intersection Wednesday to bring awareness to drivers that the cameras were still active despite the criminal charges against Ragucci.

“We want these banned,” said activist Raul Montes Jr. “It’s not a safety tool; it’s being used to rip people off.”



