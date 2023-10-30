District 99 schools designated ‘commedable’ on state report card

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Oct. 30 released its annual School Report Card, including the district’s “annual summative designation” for both Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South high schools. Based on overall data, both schools are “commendable,” which is the designation the majority of schools (80%) in the state receive.

ISBE evaluates high schools on eight measures of progress; measures of academic performance and growth (including graduation rates, proficiency in English and math, and English Learner Progress) account for 75% of a school’s success. Additional measures of quality and student success (including absenteeism and 9th-graders on track to graduate) account for 25% of a school’s success. These measures will be discussed at the District 99 Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

While the majority of schools in the state receive the “commendable” designation, the highest-performing 10% of schools are designated as “exemplary,” and the lowest-performing 10% of schools are designated as “targeted” or “comprehensive.”

Out of a possible 100 points, schools listed as “exemplary” this year received 91.24 or higher. Downers Grove North High School received 87.28, and Downers Grove South High School received 84.09. Both schools earned all available points for standardized test scores (English, math and science) and have the greatest room for growth in the area of chronic absenteeism.

“We’re proud of the progress our schools have made and continue to make each day; both are highly rated schools in the state,” said Superintendent Hank Thiele. “The variety of our academic offerings to students is outstanding and allows our students to discover their unique path towards a future they choose.”