Ribbon cutting for renovated Transition 99 Center set for Oct. 23

Community High School School District 99′s Transition 99 Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 4 p.m. Oct. 23.

The center is celebrating the 6,000 square foot addition and renovation to the facility, located at 4232 Venard Road in Downers Grove. The community is invited to attend. Transition 99 leaders as well as District 99 board of education members and administration will be in attendance.

Since its inception in 1998, Transition 99 has served hundreds of students with special needs. After high school, students aged 18- to 22-years-old participate in coursework that prepares them to be as independent as possible. Skills that are taught include activities of daily living, such as cooking and cleaning, as well as financial literacy, all critical to independent living.

Vocational experience is a key element of the program, and students work at businesses and organizations throughout the community in the job training program.

After being located in classrooms inside Downers Grove North and South high schools as well as a facility in Westmont, T99 moved to its current location on Venard Road in 2013. Because of increased enrollment and student needs, the board of education approved the expansion project, which was completed on time and under budget.

Renovations included redesigning the building exterior, installing a new parking lot to accommodate staff and adding two additional classrooms, a secure vestibule, a second kitchen, a large gross motor sensory room, staff offices and a dedicated staff break room.

“Our goal is to graduate students who are not only independent, but who are also contributing members of society,” District 99 Director of Special Services Lisa Bollow said in the release. “Our students have so much to offer, and we’re thankful for the many people and partnerships we have throughout the community who help us prepare students for what’s next.”

Learn more about T99 at csd99.org/T99.