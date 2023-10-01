Former NBA player, youth advocate Chris Herrin to speak to Dist. 99 students

Community High School District 99 will celebrate Red Ribbon Week welcoming back former NBA player and youth advocate Chris Herren as part of the week’s events.

As a young man, Herren achieved his dream of playing basketball in the NBA, only to lose that dream and nearly his life and family due to alcohol and drug addiction. Now in recovery and sober since 2008, Herren has made it a mission to share his story and educate students and families on the serious risks of underage drinking and drug use.

Herren will present to District 99 students during the day at an all-school assembly at Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South High School on Oct. 10. He will speak to students about self-esteem and self-worth, as well as how to work through life’s challenges and connect with their peers without using drugs or alcohol.

In addition to the student assemblies, families are encouraged to attend a free community presentation with Herren at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the South High Main Stage (auditorium).

For more information about Chris Herren, follow this link to Herren Talks and Herren Project Foundation.