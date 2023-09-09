District 99 marks 100th anniversary with October open houses

Community High School District 99 will hold two open houses in October to commemorate the school district’s 100-year anniversary.

Open houses will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Downers Grove South High School, 1436 Norfolk St., and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 at Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St. Community members are invited to tour sections of the schools and meet informally with school board members and officials.

Artifacts from throughout the district’s history will be on display and light refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to enter through the main entrances at each school.

On Feb. 17, 1923, residents voted to form District 99 as a separate high school district. Downers Grove High School opened five years later, in 1928. Downers Grove South High School opened in 1964.

“Throughout history, the community has always provided our students with what they’ve needed to excel and evolve,” District 99 Board of Education President Don Renner said in a news release. “This celebration is a way to share pride in what we’ve accomplished together over the years and will continue to accomplish in the future.”