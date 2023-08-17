Cardiac screenings coming to Downers Grove South Sept. 12

The Young Hearts for Life (YH4L) Cardiac Screening Program will be held at Downers Grove South High School on Sept. 12. All students whose parents authorize them to be tested will be screened. Please be aware that repeat ECG testing is recommended every two years, according to a news release.

YH4L will provide this free heart screening called an electrocardiogram (ECG) to identify high school students at risk for sudden cardiac death and to increase the public’s awareness of this issue. To date over 265,000 students have been screened as a result of YH4L. More information about the screening can be found on the YH4L website www.yh4l.org.

Step 1: Review informational packet

Download the YH4L informational packet.

Download the YH4L informational packet in Spanish.

Step 2: Register your student

Volunteers are needed for this event. Volunteer at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/143714806093/false#/invitation