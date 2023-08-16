Downers Grove North athletic director named to West. Suburban Conference coaches’ honor roll

Former Downers Grove South High School volleyball coach and current Downers Grove North Athletic Director Denise Lazzeroni-Kavanaugh, has been named to the West Suburban Conference - 100 Coaches and Contributors Honor Roll.

A three-time IHSA state champion girl’s volleyball coach, Lazzeroni-Kavanaugh later went on to a career in athletic administration.

In her nine-year coaching career, Lazzeroni-Kavanaugh’s teams qualified for the state finals eight times. The Mustangs won Illinois High School Association state championships in 1996, 1999 and 2002. In total. Lazzeroni-Kavanaugh won seven state finals trophies -- finishing second twice, and placing third on two occasions. She won eight straight West Suburban Conference titles from 1995 through 2002, and amassed a 362-56 win-loss record.

Lazzeroni-Kavanaugh continued her work in athletics, serving as athletic director at Downers Grove North since 2005. She was named the national volleyball coach of the year in 1999 by Volleyball Magazine and was inducted into the Downers Grove South Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.