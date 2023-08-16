District 99 welcomes 24 new faculty members

Community High School District 99 has introduced 24 new teachers for the 2023-24 school year. The new faculty members are:
Downers Grove North
- Itandehui Luis, Counseling and Student Support Services/Counselor
- Gina Wych, Fine Arts, Department Chair
- Kelsey Taylor, Math
- Colleen O’Neil, PE/Health/Drivers Education
- Matthew Madia, PE/Health/Drivers Education
- Thomas Marszewski, Science
- Dylan Dugdale, Special Services
- Kenny Pelaez, Special Services
- Brianna Paczkowski, Special Services
- Karimah Boyce, Special Services/Speech Pathology
- Amber Amarino, World Languages/Spanish/EL
Downers Grove South
- Phil Culcasi, Math Department Chair
- Jamie Denton, Special Services
- Mary Kate Griffin, Math
- Kathleen Kelly, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology
- Aricela Mendez, Special Services
- Phil Pakowski, Special Services
- Sage Preston, WL - Spanish
- Ron Zychowski, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology
- Georgina Cervantes, WL - Bilingual Facilitator
- Chloe Bruck, English
- Nicole Walus, PATH Coordinator
T99
- McKenna Carrell Szumski, T99 Teacher
- Jennifer Franzese, District Outside Placement Coordinator