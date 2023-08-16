District 99 welcomes 24 new faculty members

Community High School District 99 has introduced 24 new teachers for the 2023-24 school year. The new faculty members are:

Downers Grove North

Itandehui Luis, Counseling and Student Support Services/Counselor

Gina Wych, Fine Arts, Department Chair

Kelsey Taylor, Math

Colleen O’Neil, PE/Health/Drivers Education

Matthew Madia, PE/Health/Drivers Education

Thomas Marszewski, Science

Dylan Dugdale, Special Services

Kenny Pelaez, Special Services

Brianna Paczkowski, Special Services

Karimah Boyce, Special Services/Speech Pathology

Amber Amarino, World Languages/Spanish/EL

Downers Grove South

Phil Culcasi, Math Department Chair

Jamie Denton, Special Services

Mary Kate Griffin, Math

Kathleen Kelly, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology

Aricela Mendez, Special Services

Phil Pakowski, Special Services

Sage Preston, WL - Spanish

Ron Zychowski, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology

Georgina Cervantes, WL - Bilingual Facilitator

Chloe Bruck, English

Nicole Walus, PATH Coordinator

