August 16, 2023
Shaw Local
District 99 welcomes 24 new faculty members

By Shaw Local News Network

Community High School District 99 has introduced 24 new teachers for the 2023-24 school year. The new faculty members are:

Downers Grove North

  • Itandehui Luis, Counseling and Student Support Services/Counselor
  • Gina Wych, Fine Arts, Department Chair
  • Kelsey Taylor, Math
  • Colleen O’Neil, PE/Health/Drivers Education
  • Matthew Madia, PE/Health/Drivers Education
  • Thomas Marszewski, Science
  • Dylan Dugdale, Special Services
  • Kenny Pelaez, Special Services
  • Brianna Paczkowski, Special Services
  • Karimah Boyce, Special Services/Speech Pathology
  • Amber Amarino, World Languages/Spanish/EL

Downers Grove South

  • Phil Culcasi, Math Department Chair
  • Jamie Denton, Special Services
  • Mary Kate Griffin, Math
  • Kathleen Kelly, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology
  • Aricela Mendez, Special Services
  • Phil Pakowski, Special Services
  • Sage Preston, WL - Spanish
  • Ron Zychowski, Counseling and Student Support Services - Psychology
  • Georgina Cervantes, WL - Bilingual Facilitator
  • Chloe Bruck, English
  • Nicole Walus, PATH Coordinator

T99

  • McKenna Carrell Szumski, T99 Teacher
  • Jennifer Franzese, District Outside Placement Coordinator
