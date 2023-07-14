District 58 appoints first special service coordinator

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board recently approved the appointment of Tiffany Williams as special services coordinator, a new position to support families and students in specialized programs, according to a news release.

The new position was created to provide more dedicated availability and support to the district’s students, families and staff within specialized programs and placements as the program continues to expand. Williams will serve as the coordinator of the developmental learning program and outplacements and will begin July 27.

Williams stood out among the candidates for her passion for inclusion, collaborative spirit, attention to detail, compassion and leadership, according to the release. She has served as a teacher in an elementary cross-categorical classroom and has served as a special education administrator for all special education students including those in life skills programming and transitional services.

For the last eight years, she served as a special education coordinator for East Aurora School District 131, where she moved up as a special education teacher in two different buildings. In her work, she has piloted new programming, implemented new curriculum, led professional learning communities, conducted training, managed staff, facilitated Individual Education Plans and ensured IEPs are implemented with fidelity.

“Mrs. William’s leadership, varied experiences and perspectives provide a phenomenal foundation for the continued work of our DLP as we continue to refine our co-teaching model,” District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell said.

She has a master of arts in educational leadership from Aurora University, a master of arts in educational administration from Concordia University, River Forest; and a bachelor of science in education from Northern Illinois University.

“I am very excited to partner with the DG58 community, parents, students, and staff to ensure that all students can meet their full potential. I know that I am joining a team that is truly dedicated to meeting each and every learner’s needs,” Williams said in the release.

She resides in Darien with her husband and two children, ages 3 and 1.