District 58 selects new food service provider

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 School Board July 10 approved a one-year contract with Quest Food Service.

The recommendation was made following a review by a committee of middle school administrators and two elementary school parents. Three proposals had been submitted.

The administration noted that the meal rate will increase to $5.49 but that there is also an increase in the quality of food service, which has been an issue raised by families over the years.

Another reason for the increase is the cost of food and services has risen significantly over the last two years. Board member Emily Hanus said she was pleased about the increased quality of the food but expressed concern about the cost of the meal, especially for families who are just above the free-and-reduced lunch waiver rate.

Superintendent Kevin Russell indicated that there are a number of organizations, including PTAs, that partner with District 58 to support families who are impacted. If paying for meals for their child is difficult, he encouraged families in economic hardship to contact their schools.