Ditch the devices. Downers Grove Park District to host Unplug Illinois event

The Downers Grove Park District will host Unplug Illinois: Plug Into Creativity from 10 a.m. to noon July 8 at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove.

This free family event will highlight the creative programs offered by the park district such as art, dance and music.

Unplug Illinois is a statewide initiative to encourage communities throughout Illinois to ditch their electronic devices and plug into fun activities at their local park and recreation agencies.

Dress to get messy as many activities will feature paint and messy materials. Outdoor activities will include a hands-on messy art projects and sidewalk chalk. Glowby the Bubbler will offer a display of soap bubbles and professional, custom-made bubble effects equipment for children to enjoy.

Indoor activities will include a DJ with dance activities, hula dancing with Shasta Hud and an art project with Sherri Valle. Sponsors will be located in the gymnasium and will offer free giveaways and activities.