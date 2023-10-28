Man guilty of sexually assaulting at gunpoint employee of Oak Brook hotel receives 88-year sentence

Julius Ramsey, 41, formerly of Chicago, was sentenced Friday to 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting at gunpoint, a female employee of an Oak Brook hotel in the fall of 2019.

On May 20, 2021, following a three-day-long trial, a jury found Ramsey guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 9, 2019, at approximately 11:48 a.m., Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt House, located on 22nd Street in Oak Brook, for a sexual assault that had occurred in a vacant room. Upon their arrival, officers interviewed the victim and began an investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that at approximately 11:20 a.m., Ramsey forced the woman at gunpoint into a vacant room at the hotel where he sexually assaulted her on several occasions, put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her, the release stated.

At some point in time, the victim was able to escape the room and reported the assault. She was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical attention. The investigation also yielded a firearm in a hotel room rented by Ramsey that matched the description provided by the victim as the gun Ramsey pointed at her head, according to the release.

Additionally, a DNA sample from Ramsey was later confirmed to be a match with DNA evidence collected from the victim. On Sept. 12, 2019, Ramsey voluntarily came to the Oak Brook Police Department and was interviewed. Following the interview, Ramsey was taken into custody. He was charged on Sept. 13, 2019. The following day, he appeared in Bond Court where bond was denied. He has been held in custody since that time at the DuPage County Jail.

“Mister Ramsey’s moral depravity was on full display as he repeatedly sexually assaulted an innocent woman,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I cannot imagine the fear and terror experienced by the victim not just from the repeated assaults, but also from having a gun pointed at her head threatening her life.

“As she continues her long road to recovery, I sincerely hope that knowing the man responsible for this terrible chapter in her life will never again be allowed to walk free will help this innocent survivor of sexual assault heal the intense psychological damage Mr. Ramsey inflicted upon her. Her testimony in open court was largely responsible for putting Mr. Ramsey behind bars for what amounts to the rest of his life, and for that I commend her.”

Ramsey received a sentence of 22 years for each of the three aggravated criminal sexual assault charges and the aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm charge to be served consecutively, the release stated.

He received an additional seven-year sentence for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge to be served consecutively with the other charges. He will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.