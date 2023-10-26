Three men accused of stealing $6,100 worth of merchandise from Lombard liquor store

Charges have been filed against three Chicago men for allegedly stealing more than $6,100 worth of merchandise from a Lombard liquor store, authorities said.

Travonta Turner, 27, and Deandre Richardson, 26, both of the 4400 block of North Ashland and Jonnie Fort, 27, of the 3200 block of West Washington Street, appeared at DuPage County First Appearance Court Thursday where the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release was denied, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

All three men are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to the release.

About 10:33 p.m. Oct. 25, Lombard police responded to Lombard Liquors, 420 W. 22nd St, regarding a retail theft that had just occurred. Three men, later identified as Turner, Richardson and Fort, allegedly entered the liquor store and began putting bottles of liquor in bags that they had brought with them, according to the release.

After the men had filled the bags with about $6,123 worth of merchandise, they allegedly exited the store without paying for the items. Once outside the store, they entered a Ford Escape and fled the scene. A short time later, Illinois State Police troopers located the Ford on Interstate 290 eastbound and initiated pursuit, which ended when the Ford crashed in Chicago near I-290 and Independence Boulevard, according to the release.

After the crash, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot but were all taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.

“This is the second time this week my office has charged individuals with burglarizing a DuPage County business,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “As in both cases, the quick apprehension of the accused sends the message that in DuPage County we will use every tool available to us, including assistance from other agencies, to protect our retail establishments.”