Lombard man accused of threatening to shoot Muslim men charged with hate crimes

A Lombard man was charged Thursday with verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men, authorities said.

Pre-trial release was denied for Larry York, 46, with a last known address in Lombard, who has been charged with two counts of hate crime, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct. 17, at 8:30 p.m., one of the victims arrived at the West Point Apartment Complex to meet a friend. While the man was seated in his car waiting for his friend, York allegedly approached the car and asked the victim what he was doing there and then began swearing at the man and telling him he did not belong in this country and to leave, the release stated.

York allegedly punched the man’s car window and then walked back to the lobby of the building. When York entered the lobby, the second victim was exiting the elevator, at which time York allegedly began swearing at him and threatened to beat him, according to the release.

A short time later, as one of the men was seated on a bench outside the building, York again approached the men and twice lifted the opposite end of the bench off the ground causing the man seated on the bench to fall to the ground, the report stated.

York allegedly told the men that he called four of his friends to come over and shoot the two men. During the incident, York hreatened to shoot the two men, the release stated.

An investigation led by Lombard police led to York, who was arrested the following day at a Lombard bar without incident.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations against Mr. York are extremely disturbing, and in DuPage County we have no tolerance whatsoever for such vitriolic actions, as alleged in this case.”

“The village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community,” Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing said in the release. “The alleged behaviors and threat of violence made by Larry York are absolutely unacceptable and have no place within our community. Residents should remain vigilant against hate crimes and similar conduct and we would encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate incident to report it to the Lombard Police Department.”

York’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2 for arraignment.