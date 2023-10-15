Man charged with robbing Glendale Heights gambling cafe at gunpoint denied pre-trial release

Pre-trial release was denied Saturday for a Chicago man currently on probation accused of robbing at gunpoint a Glendale Heights business in April.

Odell Wright, 48, of the 1400 block of S. Pulaski Road, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 26, at approximately 1:54 p.m., Glendale Heights police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Stella’s Place, 2190 Bloomingdale Road. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Wright entered the establishment shortly after 12 p.m. and began playing a slot machine.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Wright allegedly approached an employee at the front counter and pulled out a firearm. He allegedly ordered the employee to open the cash register and give him the money in the register. The employee complied and after giving Wright the cash in the register, Wright fled the establishment.

Authorities eventually developed Wright as a suspect. On Oct. 13, he was arrested and is currently on federal probation, the release stated.

“The allegations that Mr. Wright threatened an employee, who was just trying to make an honest living, with a firearm and then stole money, are outrageous and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attoney Robert Berlin said in the release. “We are all thankful that the employee at Stella’s Place was not physically injured during this alleged incident.”

“Armed violence to one of our community businesses should not and will not be tolerated.” Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas said in the release. “The outstanding work by our evidence technicians to process the crime scene, the analysis at the crime laboratory and our investigation division helped identify this career criminal.”

Wright’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16 for arraignment.