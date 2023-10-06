Downers Grove man accused of illegally videotaping women in changing rooms

A Downers Grove man has been charged with inappropriately taping several females, two of whom were in a changing room and one of whom was a 13-year-old in the lobby of a Starbucks, authorities said.

Matthew Morgan, 36, of the zero to 100 block of 4th Street, appeared at First Appearance Court this morning where Judge Joshua Dieden ordered multiple conditions of pre-trial release including weapons surrender, home confinement/electronic monitoring, monitoring software installed on all his electronic devices and no contact with minors under 18 years old except for his own children, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Morgan is charged with one count of unauthorized video recording - victim under 18 and two counts of unauthorized video recording – no consent, the release stated.

On Sept. 23, Downers Grove police responded to the Downers Grove Goodwill Store & Donation Center for a call of a male subject who allegedly photographed a woman while she was changing in the fitting room.

Following an investigation, police learned that while the woman was in the fitting room, a male, later identified as Morgan, allegedly placed his phone on record mode and put the phone under the changing room stall door. Further investigation found that on Sept. 8, in the lobby of a Hinsdale Starbucks, Morgan allegedly began recording on his phone and then placed the phone underneath a 13-year-old female’s dress while he pretended to tie his shoelaces, the release stated.

The following day, Sept. 9, Morgan allegedly was pretending to shop at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center with his teenage daughter when he began recording on his phone and then placed the phone underneath a changing room door.

Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities found approximately 260 videos in which Morgan secretly recorded mostly young females at various locations including Goodwill, Starbucks and Target stores, the release stated.

“The allegations that Mr. Morgan secretly videotaped innocent females in an inappropriate manner, two while they were in a changing room and one 13-year-old girl at a Starbucks are extremely disturbing.” DuPage County State’s Robert Berlin said in a news release.

“Also concerning is the fact that the law does not allow a judge to exercise their discretion to detain when unlawful videotaping is charged, as in this case. Since the Safe-T-Act went into effect, in DuPage County the law has largely been working as intended by the legislature,” Berlin said. “I still believe however, that a judge should have discretion to detain or release pre-trial in any case based on the facts and circumstances of each particular case presented to the judge in court.”

Morgan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30 for arraignment.