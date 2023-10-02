Man charged with having machine gun at TopGolf in Naperville

A pre-trial release was denied on Monday for an Indiana man who was allegedly had a loaded machine gun at a Naperville recreational golf facility, authorities said.

Jalen Littleton, 19, of the 3700 block of Towle Avenue, Hammond, appeared at DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 9:51 p.m. Sept. 30, Naperville police on routine patrol at TopGolf, 3211 Odyssey Court, observed a gun in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard of a black Chevy Cruze, according to the release.

A short time later, Littleton and another individual returned to the vehicle. Littleton allegedly entered the driver’s seat of his vehicle. At that time, Naperville police boxed in Littleton’s vehicle. When police searched Littleton’s vehicle, they found a fully loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a laser sight and an auto switch that enables the weapon to fire fully automatic when engaged. Littleton, who does not possess a valid FOID or CCL, was taken into custody at that time, according to the release.

“Public safety is the top priority of my office and the allegation that Mr. Littleton unlawfully possessed an extremely dangerous, fully-loaded gun capable of firing as a machine gun, at a family-friendly entertainment facility is outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Allegations such as those against Mr. Littleton will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be fully prosecuted. Once again, the proactive efforts of the Naperville Police Department removed a dangerous weapon from the streets and in doing so, may have averted tragedy.”

Littleton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16 for arraignment.