Juvenile faces weapons charges after arrest in Elmhurst

A motion to detain a 16-year-old male juvenile accused of possessing a handgun in an Elmhurst neighborhood was granted Thursday in DuPage County Court.

The juvenile, of Bellwood, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 26, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Elmhurst police responded to a resident’s call of hearing approximately six to eight gun shots fired. At approximately 11:45 p.m., police saw two individuals approximately two to three blocks away from the caller’s home. Upon seeing the officer’s vehicle, the two individuals fled the area on foot, the release stated.

Officers pursued the individuals and an officer observed one of the individuals, the defendant, throw an object, later determined to be a Glock 17 9mm pistol, during the pursuit. Authorities took the juvenile into custody at that time. When processing the scene, officers located nine 9mm live rounds and four spent shell casings, the release stated.

“The allegations that in the middle of the night, the defendant was allegedly illegally in possession of a handgun in a residential neighborhood are disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.“This type of alleged behavior is extremely dangerous, and we are all very grateful that no one was injured or killed as a result of a stray bullet.”

“The alleged possession of handgun by a sixteen-year-old juvenile in a residential neighborhood could have had tragic consequences for our community,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “I commend our patrol officers who put their own safety at risk to swiftly apprehend an armed suspect and protect the residents of Elmhurst.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

An investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.