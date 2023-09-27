Man charged with attempting to rob FedEx delivery driver in Downers Grove

A DuPage County judge Wednesday granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for a New York man accused of attempting to rob a FedEx delivery driver in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Keruin Guzman Araujo, 28, of the Bronx, was charged with one count of attempted robbery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 9:16 a.m. Sept. 26, Downers Grove police responded to a call of an attempted robbery of a FedEx delivery driver in the 800 block of Lincoln Street. Officers later learned that the female delivery driver was walking to the door of a residence to deliver an Apple iPad Pro when she was allegedly approached by a man, later identified as Guzman Araujo, who told her the package was for him, according to the release.

When the delivery driver reached the front door of the residence, Guzman Araujo allegedly grabbed the package from her. Following a brief struggle, the driver was knocked to the ground, and Guzman Araujo fled with the iPad Pro in a rented U-Haul pickup truck, according to the release.

About 12:15 p.m., Downers Grove police found Guzman Araujo at an Airbnb where he was staying. He was arrested without incident, according to the release.

“With the increased popularity and convenience of home delivery services, the alleged brazen attack in broad daylight on an innocent woman who was just doing her job is extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of crime can have a chilling effect on the residents of the entire community, many of whom rely on such services for their everyday needs. We are all very thankful that the delivery driver was not physically injured as a result of Mr. Guzman Araujo’s alleged actions.”

Guzman Araujo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10 for arraignment.