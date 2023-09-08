Two women charged with stealing $1,400 worth of fragrances from Nordstrom Rack

Bond was set Thursday for two women accused of stealing from the Shops at Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack store on 22nd Street, authorities said.

Destiny Jackson, 25, of the 7900 block of Dobson Avenue, and Alexis Glenn, 30, of the 3500 block of Rhodes Avenue, both of Chicago, each appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $20,000 for Jackson and at $10,000 for Glenn. The state had asked for a bond of $75,000 for both Jackson and Glenn, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Both defendants are charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft. Additionally, Jackson is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly biting one of the officers during a brief struggle, the release stated.

On Sept. 6, at approximately 1:45 p.m., an Oak Brook police officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Nordstrom Rack store with an out of state temporary license plate that was backed into a parking spot, unoccupied and left running.

Two women, later identified as Jackson and Glenn, allegedly arrived at the Nordstrom Rack in the vehicle and then went in the store. After approximately three minutes, both defendants allegedly exited the store carrying shopping bags filled with approximately $1,471 worth of fragrances for which neither defendant had paid, the release stated.

When confronted by police, the defendants allegedly threw the bags of merchandise on the ground and attempted to flee on foot. Jackson was tackled by an officer, and during a struggle she bit the officer. Glenn was taken into custody approximately 200 yards away after a brief foot pursuit, according to the report.

“The allegations that these two women drove to the Nordstrom Rack store and left their car running in the parking lot while they helped themselves to more than $1,400 worth of merchandise and simply walked out without paying, are shocking,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Even more disturbing is the allegation that Jackson bit an officer, breaking his skin, as she was being arrested. The fact that Oak Brook police officers were waiting for them when they walked out of the store is a testament to the truly outstanding work of the Oak Brook Police Department.”

“This is another example of our pro-active policing strategies working to deter crime and enforce the law,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.“Our undercover officers are out in our retail areas looking for suspicious activity which is resulting in significant arrests and recovered stolen property. It’s disgusting that the suspect bit an officer attempting to elude arrest and I’m grateful he was not severely injured. We will not accept or tolerate this type of behavior in Oak Brook and will continue to keep our retail establishments safe.”