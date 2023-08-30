Cook County man charged with stealing $8,500 worth of merchandise from Villa Park tobacco store

Bond has been set at $25,00 for a Cook County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing approximately $8,553 worth of merchandise from a Villa Park tobacco store, authorities said.

Michael Soria, 34, of the 13200 block of Olde Western Avenue, Blue Island, is charged with one count each of burglary, possession of burglary tools and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The state had asked for a bond of $150,000 with 10% to apply.

On Aug. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Villa Park police responded to a call of a burglary at Roosevelt Tobacco, 133 W. Roosevelt Road. Upon their arrival, police observed the front window of the business had been shattered, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Police allegedly observed an individual, later identified as Soria, exiting the store with a bag full of merchandise. When officers shined a spotlight on Soria, he allegedly dropped the bag of merchandise, ran to a minivan and fled. As officers pursued Soria, he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph on eastbound Roosevelt Road. When police successfully deployed spike strips at Roosevelt and Interstate 290, Soria fled the scene on foot running across I-290, the release stated.

Police located Soria at approximately 10:42 that morning walking near his home. He was taken into custody at that time. Upon searching the van allegedly driven by Soria, authorities found 53 cartons of cigarettes allegedly taken from the tobacco store and burglary tools including black gloves, a hammer, a pry bar, a drill and a large breaker bar, according to the release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Soria not only stole more than $8,500 from a local business, but he then led police on a high-speed chase, putting innocent motorists at risk, in an effort to avoid apprehension and responsibility for his actions,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin said in the release. “Law enforcement in DuPage County however, is extremely well-trained and even though Mr. Soria allegedly ran across I-290 on foot to avoid immediate arrest, officers took him into custody just six hours later without putting their lives or the lives of innocent motorists at risk by engaging in a foot pursuit across a busy expressway.”

“The alleged actions of the accused threatened to take away the dream of owning a business and providing goods and services for the community,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “The Villa Park Police Department is vigilant and will do all we can to combat violent crimes as well as property crimes. We will travel great distances, approximately 27 miles in this case, and work together with surrounding law enforcement agencies to bring all who commit crimes to justice.”

Soria’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27 for arraignment.